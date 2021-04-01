‘Concerning’ coronavirus variant found in Sauk County

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Sauk County health officials have reported their first case of a coronavirus variant that was first identified in California last year.

The Sauk County Public Health Department made the announcement of the find in a post on Facebook Thursday.

The variant, known officially as B.1.427 was first found in California in the summer of 2020. It spreads more quickly from person to person and may cause more severe disease than the original strain, health officials said.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services website, which was last updated on March 26, does not list the B.1.427 variant as one of the known variants in the state, likely making this the first confirmed case in the Badger State.

"It is concerning that a more transmissible variant, meaning that the virus can spread more easily from person-to-person, has been identified in Sauk County," said Treemanisha Stewart, the county's public health director. "With this new strain being present in our county, it is even more important that we all continue to wear a mask, watch our distance, and wash our hands to stop the spread of COVID-19."