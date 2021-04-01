Cool start to April, warm-up begins tomorrow

MADISON (WKOW) - Today will be the coolest of the next week with temps quickly warming heading into the holiday weekend.



MARCH RECAP

The first month of spring trended warmer than average. In fact, it was the 12th warmest March on record!

SET UP

A Canadian-based high pressure system is upon us, ushering in a cool start to the month.

But winds turn clockwise around highs, so as that shifts eastward, we'll have a breeze develop from the south causing temps to climb by the weekend.



TODAY

Full sunshine returns today with lighter winds, making the day more comfortable. However, temps stay below average in the low 40s this afternoon.

With dry conditions in place, tree pollen levels are soaring.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and still cool in the mid 20s.



FRIDAY

Mostly sunny, breezy and milder with temps in the low 50s.



SATURDAY

Sunny and warm with highs in the mid 60s.



SUNDAY

Mostly to partly sunny and the warmest of the year so far with our first 70° expected for Easter Sunday.



MONDAY

Partly sunny and breezy with a few t-showers possible. We stay just as warm with a high around 70°.



More showers and t-showers are possible overnight.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny with isolated t-showers possible and temps in the low 70s.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny with isolated t-showers possible and milder temps in the mid 60s.

