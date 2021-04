STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Authorities have closed down US Highway 51 in both directions just outside Stoughton after a multi-car collision Thursday afternoon.

According to Dane County Communications, the call first came in at 12:46, and both Stoughton and McFarland first responders are at the scene.

At the time of writing, there are no confirmed injuries, but three ambulances have been dispatched to the scene.

This is a developing story.