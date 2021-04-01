Daughter: Bystander disrupted attack on Asian American woman

NEW YORK (AP) — The daughter of an Asian American woman attacked in New York City said Thursday that a person not seen on surveillance video helped the woman by screaming to distract her assailant while others watched and did nothing to intervene. Elizabeth Kari provided the account on a fundraising webpage she set up for her mother’s care. She said the bystander was across the street when a man accosted 65-year-old Vilma Kari, kicked her in the stomach, knocked her to ground and repeatedly stomped on her face late Monday morning near Times Square. The attack raised alarms about what appeared to be the failure of bystanders to help.