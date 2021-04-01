DHS awards $6.2 million in grants to promote vaccine equity

(WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday $6.2 million in grants has been awarded to one hundred organizations across the state.

The investment aims to increase vaccinations by supporting organizations to serve as trusted messengers within their communities, build vaccine confidence, and reduce barriers that hinder vaccine access for marginalized or underserved populations.

“This major investment to promote health equity in Wisconsin is essential to bounce back from the pandemic together,” said Gov. Evers. “Ongoing efforts to distribute the vaccine safely, efficiently, and equitably must include strategies to ensure that vaccines reach communities that face barriers to accessing medical care and people who may have a justifiable mistrust of the medical community and vaccines. We are excited that we can support our partners on the ground in their communities doing this work."

Awardees range from community-based organizations to local and tribal health departments, school districts, and health systems. Each applicant was required to submit a plan that included the geographic area or target population they serve and a strategy to help overcome barriers for vaccinations.

The awardees will use culturally relevant information and engage in outreach to promote vaccine acceptance. Some awardees will also work to increase vaccine access by coordinating rides, helping schedule appointments, hosting vaccination clinics, or making information more inclusive and accessible. See the full list of awardees and brief descriptions of their plan.