Disabled semi blocks off southbound I-43 in Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) -- All southbound lanes on I-43 are blocked off due to a stuck oversized load semi.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident occurred at approximately 9:20 a.m. Thursday. At time of writing, there are no confirmed injuries.

Per the Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver of the oversized load semi realized the truck would not fit through a narrow construction zone on the highway. However, by the time he figured that out, there was no way to get the truck out.

State Patrol said that teams are still figuring out how to extricate the truck, and there is no current estimate for when the highway will reopen.

An image from a DOT traffic camera shows a substantial backup behind the disabled semi.

The DOT expects the site to be clear in two hours.

This is a developing story.