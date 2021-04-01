Evers asks court to make Trump lawyers cover legal fees for ‘conspiracy theories’ lawsuit

MADISON (WKOW) -- In a document filed Wednesday in federal court, attorneys for Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Elections Commission sought to have a judge order a state GOP official and lawyers for former President Donald Trump cover the legal fees for a failed lawsuit that sought to overturn the state's 2020 presidential election results.

The filing, submitted in the U.S. Eastern District court in Milwaukee by the Madison law firm Stafford Rosenbaum, argued La Crosse County GOP Chairman Bill Feehan and lawyers who brought the case, including Sidney Powell, should face legal and financial sanctions for bringing such a frivolous lawsuit.

"Plaintiff’s complaint did not outline coherent legal claims so much

as it flitted among a variety of fringe conspiracy theories," the filing's introduction read.

The federal court dismissed the lawsuit brought by Feehan and Powell in December.

In Wednesday's filing, lawyers for Evers and the WEC argued the plaintiffs knew they had no evidence of widespread voter fraud but brought the lawsuit anyway.

"There is no doubt that Plaintiff and his attorneys brought this lawsuit and litigated in bad faith," the filing read. "Unconscionably, they did so for the purpose of sowing doubt about the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, with a goal of disenfranchising nearly 3.3 million Wisconsin voters."

The legal team for Evers and the WEC argued in addition to covering the taxpayers' cost of defending the case, Feehan, Powell, and others should be fined to deter future lawsuits.

27 News has reached out to Feehan for comment.