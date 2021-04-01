Evers signs bill to fund utility consumer protections

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers signed Act 24 Thursday, which funds a state advocacy group for residential and small business utility consumers.

According to a news release from Evers' office, the Citizens Utility Board will now have stable funding from the state, where previously it had to rely on Public Service Commission grants in the biennial budget.

“This law will ensure that CUB’s funding will be more stable and sustainable, and will allow CUB to remain focused on its mission of advocating for Wisconsin families and small businesses who don’t have an army of attorneys at their disposal," Evers said in the release.

The bill grants up to $900,000 in funding for the independent, non-profit CUB every year.