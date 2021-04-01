Former California cop leads GOP dream of Newsom recall

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — The man behind the effort to remove California Gov. Gavin Newsom from office is a retired county sheriff’s sergeant who grew frustrated in 2019 with the governor’s policies. Orrin Heatlie is now in the center of California’s political world as his effort appears poised to qualify for the ballot later this year, a remarkable feat for a political amateur. The 52-year-old Heatlie says he first decided to pursue a recall after hearing Newsom speak about immigration. That’s prompted Newsom and other Democrats to paint his effort as an attack on California values driven by Trump adherents and extremists.