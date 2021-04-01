Forward Madison to reveal 2021 away kit during public event at Breese Stevens Field

MADISON (WKOW) -- Forward Madison FC announced Thursday the organization will reveal its new away kit on April 10 during a public event at Breese Stevens Field.

Under current health guidelines, the stadium can hold up to 500 guests as long as attendees are socially distanced and wearing masks. The event will take place at 2 p.m. Head Coach Carl Craig as well as several members of the team will speak to the crowd in attendance.

Fans can RSVP here if they would like to attend.