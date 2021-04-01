Groups rush to get Florida farmworkers vaccinated

MIAMI (AP) — Farmworker advocates are racing against time to get vaccinations for migrant workers newly eligible for the jab as Florida lowers its age limits, so they can be inoculated before they travel north to harvest crops in other regions. Officials in South Florida are telling advocates not to worry about state residency requirements for the vaccine and to focus on outreach to get farmworkers ready for the shot. Farmworkers were denied priority access in Florida, unlike other states. Advocates are asking the state and counties to quickly mobilize to areas such as Homestead, south of Miami, and Immokalee, east of Naples.