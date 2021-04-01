Health officials issue alert after overdoses rise in Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) -- Public Health Madison and Dane County has issued an alert after an unexpected rise in drug-involved overdoses.

The agency posted about the alert on its Facebook Page Thursday.

"This alert is to increase community awareness and advise first responders, healthcare professionals, and people who use drugs and their families of the increased risk for overdose in our community," the post said.

Four people in Dane County have experienced an overdose in the past 24 hours, health officials said. They are not sure what is driving the overdoses.

In a press release, the health department listed four signs of an overdose:

Pale, sweaty or clammy skin

Lips/fingertips turn blue

Slow or irregular breathing: gasping, gurgling, or snoring

Difficult or unable to wake

Officials advised the public to always call 911 if they suspect someone is having an overdose.

The health department gave several advisories of how to avoid overdoses:

Avoid using street drugs alone; keep an eye out for your friends/family

Carry Narcan (naloxone) and be prepared to use multiple doses when necessary

Contact the Dane County Behavioral Health Resource Center for treatment and recovery resources