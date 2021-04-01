In addition to new Madison line, Amtrak wants to double existing runs through Columbus, Portage

MADISON (WKOW) -- As part of a federal $2 trillion infrastructure program, Amtrak is looking to double its existing runs between Milwaukee and St. Paul.

The national passenger rail service drew attention this week with its proposal to add new service lines that would go directly to Madison, Eau Claire, and Green Bay.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said Thursday should Congress approve the spending plan and Amtrak move forward with this initial plan, it would not affect the current line connecting Milwaukee and the Twin Cities, which stops in Columbus and Portage.

"We're looking to add service not subtract it," Magliari said.

Magliari said the current proposal would add a second run to the existing line. Amtrak would then work to find agreements with the railroads that own the tracks Amtrak seeks to use on its Madison and Eau Claire routes.

Magliari added Amtrak hopes to secure federal funding that would cover the long-term operating costs. Efforts to bring a high-speed rail connection between Milwaukee and Madison failed a decade ago when Republicans scoffed at the idea of having the state cover the long-term operating costs of that proposed service.

Magliari noted the current proposal from Amtrak is "aspirational" and could change over time, based on the funding available and conversations with state transportation officials.

"We're not coming to saying, 'Here's a finished plan. Let's go do it.' It's the start of a conversation. It's opening day," Magliari said. "And we're going to have conversations and with Eau Claire, with Green Bay, with Madison."