IRS to send refunds for unemployment tax breaks

The Internal Revenue Service plans to help people who filed for unemployment last year but already sent in their tax returns.

The IRS will automatically recalculate their returns to account for the new stimulus tax break.

That is on the first $10,200 of unemployment compensation received in 2020.

The IRS made the announcement Wednesday.

It will then send any refund directly to taxpayers, likely starting in May and continuing into the summer.

The provision is part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package that President Biden signed last month. That came after millions of people had already filed their 2020 returns.