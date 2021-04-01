Japan PM to hold talks with Biden in US visit on April 16

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will visit Washington for talks with President Joe Biden on April 16. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters that Suga will be the first foreign leader to meet Biden in person since he took office in January. He called it proof that the United States places importance on Japan. Japan is eager to develop close relations with the new U.S. administration and was hoping to schedule Suga’s visit earlier in April, or even sooner. Japanese media, including the Nikkei business newspaper, said Suga’s trip was delayed because of a request from Washington. Tokyo wants to discuss ways to cooperate with the U.S. on how to handle China and North Korea.