Skip to Content

Jill Biden treats reporters to April Fools’ Day prank

New
10:00 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reporters traveling with first lady Jill Biden got an April Fools’ Day surprise on their flight back from California to Washington on Thursday. During meal service, a flight attendant with a “Jasmine” nametag passed out Dove ice cream bars. She wore a black mask and a black pantsuit and had short black hair. A few minutes later, “Jasmine” reemerged without the wig — revealing herself to be Jill Biden, laughing and proclaiming, “April Fools!” The first lady’s aides told reporters that they were just as surprised to discover the true identity of “Jasmine.”

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content