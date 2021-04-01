Land sold for resort planned near Kentucky’s Red River Gorge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A nonprofit group says land is being sold for development of a private, upscale resort near Kentucky’s Red River Gorge. Red River Economic Development says a contract has been signed for the purchase of 891 acres near Slade. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the buyers are the Red River Property Holding Group. It will hold the land until Red River Economic Development can find a developer to build the resort. There is significant local opposition to resort development of the land, which is outside the gorge’s borders. The sandstone arches and towering cliffs in the 42,000-acre geological area southeast of Lexington attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists each year.