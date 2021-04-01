Local health officials eye Chicago health metrics as COVID-19 cases spike there

MADISON (WKOW) -- Health officials in southern Wisconsin said they're watching metrics in Chicago, as COVID-19 cases are increasing.

The city is now seeing 400-500 cases a day.

Chicago's mayor said, places in her city may not be able to open any further.

"That is concerning, and that is obviously dictating that we have to proceed with caution as we open up," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "We're not going to see anything more significant on the reopening front until we see those numbers stabilize and start to come down."

Public Health Madison and Dane County data showed much lower numbers, when compared to neighboring states.

"Minnesota is at 27 cases per 100,000 per day. Michigan as at 54 cases per 100,000 per day," said Doug Voegeli with Public Health Madison and Dane County. "[To] put that in perspective, Madison Dane County, we're at 9.4 cases per 100,000 per day. So our rates are low, and they continue to remain low."

Voegeli said, the Madison and Dane County rate is even lower than the state of Wisconsin's rate, which is 13.6 cases per 100,000.