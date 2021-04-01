Madison police arrest reckless driver in E. Washington Ave. incidents

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say they have arrested and cited a man for driving recklessly on several occasions in the downtown area.

Officers say Michael E. Jensen, 25, turned himself into police on Wednesday afternoon.

The Town of Burke resident was issued numerous traffic citations and taken to the Dane County Jail on two tentative charges of eluding law enforcement.

Jensen had been seen several times driving his motorcycle recklessly through the E. Washington Ave. area. Police say he showed disregard for traffic laws, motorist safety, and endangered the public several times.