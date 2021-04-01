Mets-Nats opener delayed after positive COVID test, tracing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The opening day baseball game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets has been postponed because of coronavirus concerns. Washington was scheduled to host New York at Nationals Park on Thursday night. The game was not immediately rescheduled. Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said Wednesday that one of his team’s players had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, before the team left spring training camp. Rizzo said four other players and one staff member were following quarantine protocols after contact tracing determined they were in close contact with the person who tested positive. Rizzo did not identify any of those involved.