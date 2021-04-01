Ontario imposes provincewide restrictions amid third wave

TORONTO (AP) — The leader of Canada’s most populous province is announcing what he calls a province wide shutdown for four weeks because of a third wave of coronavirus infections. Ontario Premier Doug Ford says they are fighting a new pandemic with the variants and says the virus is spreading faster. The measures ban ban indoor public events and gatherings except retail and grocery stores. Schools will also remain open. There will be 25% capacity limit in retail stores and 50% in supermarkets. Ontario reported more than 2,500 new cases on Thursday and record numbers in intensive care this week