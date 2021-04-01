Opening Day in pictures: Brewers take on the Twins

Opening Day at American Family Field It's Opening Day for the Brewers! Lance and Karley are live at American Family Field breaking down today's game ahead of the first pitch as the Crew are set to take on the Twins. on.wkow.com/3sLtEv5 Posted by WKOW 27 on Thursday, April 1, 2021

MILWAUKEE (WOW) -- The Brewers began their 2021 season against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field during an Opening Day that was far from normal.

The Day began like any other with the grounds crew carefully manicuring the diamond and outfield for the day's event.

Grounds folks preparing the field here at AmFam!! There is no better sight than a fresh outfield and that smooth dirt of the infield 🤩☺️ #wkow @WKOW #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/tJ9lXgnN48 — Sara Maslar-Donar (@SaraMDNews) April 1, 2021

Affected by coronavirus precautions, the stadium capacity was limited to 25 percent.

A very different scene in the parking lot. Only 25% capacity allowed and no tailgating for the ⁦@Brewers⁩ game pic.twitter.com/XRMyhCni6l — Lance Veeser (@lanceveeser) April 1, 2021

Parking lots, normally filled with tailgaters ahead of the game were largely empty.

However, spirits remained high among those who did attend and Brewers filed into the stadium to watch America's past time.

New name. Same excitement for opening day for the ⁦@Brewers⁩ pic.twitter.com/l229O1eOLg — Lance Veeser (@lanceveeser) April 1, 2021

Despite added restrictions and concerns surrounding the pandemic, tickets sold out and the players took the field.

The game began with the national anthem and Brandon Woodruff took to the mound in his second Opening Day start for the Crew.

The Brewers beat the Twins in a dramatic comeback.

Down 5-2 in the ninth, the Brewers tied the game and then got their game-winning run in the 10th, a sweet cap to the day.