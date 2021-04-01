Opening Day in pictures: Brewers take on the Twins

Opening Day in pictures: Brewers take on the TwinsNew
MILWAUKEE (WOW) -- The Brewers began their 2021 season against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field during an Opening Day that was far from normal.
The Day began like any other with the grounds crew carefully manicuring the diamond and outfield for the day's event.
Affected by coronavirus precautions, the stadium capacity was limited to 25 percent.
Parking lots, normally filled with tailgaters ahead of the game were largely empty.
However, spirits remained high among those who did attend and Brewers filed into the stadium to watch America's past time.
Despite added restrictions and concerns surrounding the pandemic, tickets sold out and the players took the field.
The game began with the national anthem and Brandon Woodruff took to the mound in his second Opening Day start for the Crew.
The Brewers beat the Twins in a dramatic comeback.
Down 5-2 in the ninth, the Brewers tied the game and then got their game-winning run in the 10th, a sweet cap to the day.