Opening Day: Where to watch the Brewers take on the Twins

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- It's Opening Day of baseball and the Milwaukee Brewers are set to take on the Minnesota Twins.

The game begins at 1:10 p.m. and will be played on the Brewers' home diamond: the recently rebranded American Family Field.

The game will be aired on Bally Sports Wisconsin, a regional sports network as well as MLB.TV, professional baseball's streaming service.

A press release from the Crew said the last time the two teams met on Opening Day was 1992, just after the Twins had won a World Series.

"I think everybody is ready to get back in front of the home fans because that’s something we haven’t had in a while," Brewers Opening Day starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff said.

Grounds folks preparing the field here at AmFam!! There is no better sight than a fresh outfield and that smooth dirt of the infield 🤩☺️ #wkow @WKOW #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/tJ9lXgnN48 — Sara Maslar-Donar (@SaraMDNews) April 1, 2021

The game was a sellout, but there is an asterisk. The Brewers have only been approved to allow 25 percent capacity at their ballpark due to ongoing efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The Brewers announced projected lineups for both squads ahead of the game.

Milwaukee Brewers

Minnesota Twins