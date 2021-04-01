Review: Suspect in Portland killing likely fired at police

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Investigators say a fugitive wanted in the highly publicized killing last summer of a right-wing demonstrator in Portland, Oregon, last summer probably fired first at police in Washington state before they killed him. A task force was trying to arrest Michael Reinoehl near Olympia last September when four officers fired at him as he exited his car. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said that based on witness and officer statements and a spent shell casing found matching a gun Reinoehl was carrying, investigators believe Reinoehl fired first. A sheriff’s office spokesman told The Seattle Times he could not confirm that with 100% certainty because the bullet was not found.