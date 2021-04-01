Rock County & United Way launch website dedicated to COVID-19 vaccine information

(WKOW) -- United Way has convened vaccine providers from across the Blackhawk Region to create a new website that will serve as a one-stop-shop for COVID-19 vaccination information.

“Health care providers and public officials are working diligently to keep our community apprised of vaccination updates, yet the sheer volume of information coming from so many different sources can make it difficult for Folks to know where to begin,” said United Way Blackhawk Region President & CEO Mary Fanning-Penny.

RockCountyShot.com will provide answers to frequently asked questions about getting the COVID-19 vaccine -- including eligibility, safety, cost, provider details and appointment instructions, registration and more.

Concerns about the vaccine from communities of color, who have been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus, are also represented in the content.