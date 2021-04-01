Serbia cracks down on anti-vaccination activists

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s police have brought in a well-known Serbian doctor and other vocal anti-vaccination activists for questioning, saying they are jeopardizing the Balkan country’s successful coronavirus inoculation drive. Serbian state TV said Thursday that psychiatrist Jovana Stojkovic was taken to a police station in Belgrade on accusations that she was spreading “fear and panic” with her social media posts and public appearances. Serbia has one of the highest inoculation rates in Europe, mainly thanks to the government’s large purchases of China’s Sinopharm and Russia’s Sputnik V vaccines. Although over 2 million of Serbia’s 7 million people have received at least one vaccine shot, Serbia has seen a notable decline in the number signing up for jabs.