Some Wisconsinites to lose food benefits due to mask mandate repeal

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsinites will lose access to a provision of the 2020 CARES Act that gives additional financial allotments to families on food benefits, due to the state Supreme Court repealing the statewide mask mandate.

According to Legislative Fiscal Bureau analyst Alexandra Bentzen, a provision of the 2020 Families First Coronavirus Response Act permits states to request additional assistance for families on SNAP benefits for food. In Wisconsin, the program is known as FoodShare.

However, this provision stipulates that both a federal and statewide emergency declaration must be in place, or the state in question cannot request these additional funds.

In a January memo to state Rep. Evan Goyke (D-Milwaukee), Bentzen said 242,507 households in Wisconsin would receive FoodShare benefits that month. Without the emergency declaration in place, Wisconsin loses access to $49,338,946 in federal funds for those families.