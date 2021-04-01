Special Weather Statement issued April 1 at 10:53AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The combination of low humidity in the afternoon and dry

conditions will produce elevated fire weather conditions again

today. The humidity will fall into the 15 to 25 percent range

this afternoon and should be lowest over central and portions of

western Wisconsin. However, winds will be rather light with speeds

generally under 10 mph with the direction starting out from the

north but turning to the southwest by late afternoon.

Any fire could quickly start in these conditions, so avoid

outdoor burning and report any wildfires to local authorities.

Outdoor enthusiasts should use caution with off-road vehicles or

equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Extinguish and

dispose of cigarettes properly.