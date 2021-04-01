Special Weather Statement issued April 1 at 3:33PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The combination of low humidity and dry vegetation will produce

elevated fire weather conditions again Friday afternoon. The

humidity will fall to around 20 percent Friday afternoon for

inland areas of south central and southeast Wisconsin. Increasing

southerly winds will exacerbate the situation.

Any fire could quickly start and spread in these conditions.

Check with your local authorities for any burning restrictions.

Outdoor enthusiasts should use caution with off-road vehicles or

equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Extinguish and

dispose of cigarettes properly.