Special Weather Statement issued April 1 at 5:56AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
The combination of low humidity in the afternoon and dry
conditions will produce elevated fire weather conditions again
today. The humidity will fall into the 15 to 25 percent range
this afternoon and should be lowest over central and portions of
western Wisconsin. However, winds will be rather light with speeds
generally under 10 mph with the direction starting out from the
north but turning to the southwest by late afternoon.
Any fire could quickly start in these conditions, so avoid
outdoor burning and report any wildfires to local authorities.
Outdoor enthusiasts should use caution with off-road vehicles or
equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Extinguish and
dispose of cigarettes properly.