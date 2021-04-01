Supreme Court sides with Facebook in text message dispute

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has sided with Facebook in a lawsuit over unwanted text notifications it sent, rejecting a claim the messages violated the federal ban on robocalls. The high court’s ruling for the Menlo Park, California-based social media giant Thursday was unanimous. The case was brought by a man who lacked a Facebook account but said he received text messages from the company notifying him an attempt had been made to log in to his account. The man filed a class action lawsuit when he was unable to stop the notifications. Facebook said it was possible the man’s cellphone number previously belonged to a Facebook user who opted to receive notifications.