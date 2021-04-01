Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresUpdated
PREP FOOTBALL=
Appleton West 38, Manitowoc Lincoln 0
Bangor def. Necedah, forfeit
Brown Deer 30, Pius XI Catholic 7
Campbellsport 22, Waupun 9
Cashton 44, Riverdale 6
Columbus 46, Clinton 6
De Pere 19, Oshkosh West 7
Fond du Lac 56, Neenah 21
Green Bay Preble 20, Green Bay Southwest 0
Kimberly 23, Pulaski 6
La Crosse Central 35, Holmen 24
Lodi 18, Big Foot 6
Middleton 18, Verona Area 15
Monroe 40, Evansville 20
Royall 48, New Lisbon 0
Sparta 35, La Crosse Logan 0
Stoughton 42, Eau Claire North 7
Waunakee 57, Fort Atkinson 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/