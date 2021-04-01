Trump looms large in race for South Carolina GOP chairman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The contest to lead South Carolina’s Republican Party is turning into a debate over whose support for former President Donald Trump is highest. Drew McKissick is seeking his third term at the helm of a party that last year further strengthened its power in the state in last year’s elections. He’s being challenged by Lin Wood, a Georgia attorney who has insisted Trump actually won the election, but that it was rigged for him to lose. Trump has endorsed McKissick. State Republicans will choose their chairman at next month’s convention.