US Highway 12/18 ramp to I-39/90 to close for construction

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will close the ramp from US Highway 12/18 westbound to I-39/90 northbound Wednesday, as a part of ongoing construction in the area.

According to WisDOT communications manager Steven Theisen, the ramp will first close April 7, with plans to reopen the roadway by Memorial Day. The ramp from eastbound US Highway 12/18 eastbound will be unaffected.

Drivers can use the Beltline and US Highway 51/Stoughton Road interchange as a detour during construction.