US hunger crisis persists, especially for kids, older adults

PHOENIX (AP) — America is starting to emerge from economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but there’s still no end in sight for the pain of food insecurity, especially for children and older adults. Food banks across the country are still giving away far more canned, packaged and fresh goods than before the pandemic tossed millions of people out of work. Schools have scrambled to continue feeding students while classes have been closed. Older adults have turned to food banks and deliveries from groups like Meals on Wheels and other charities to get enough to eat.