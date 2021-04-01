Verona man charged with planting hidden camera

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Verona man faces charges after an investigation revealed he allegedly installed a hidden camera to record an unknowing female victim.

According to a criminal complaint, filed March 23 in Dane County, Andrew Liebergen, 49, plugged in a spy camera disguised as a wi-fi repeater under the television in the home of his estranged wife. The device recorded footage of another female in the home.

Liebergen is charged with one felony count of capturing an intimate representation without consent and a misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy with a surveillance device.

Court documents did not state the victim's age or say if she was a minor.

The mother was using Liebergen's tablet when she found an app she didn't recognize. Upon opening it, she allegedly found 41 saved videos, some of which showed the victim undressing to some extent.



The complaint states Liebergen's estranged wife confronted him about the footage, who initially denied planting the camera before allegedly admitting and begging for forgiveness. The complaint said she told him to get out.

Detective Denise Armstrong, who investigated the case, said in the complaint that the victim did not consent to being filmed.

Liebergen works as a literacy coach for Converse Elementary School in Beloit, but a spokesperson for the district said he is currently on administrative leave.