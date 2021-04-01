Skip to Content

We’ve got you covered on the Brewers home opener

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Opening Day for the Milwaukee Brewers has arrived!

The baseball team will kick off its season at 1:10 p.m. at home against Minnesota, looking to add to their franchise-record three consecutive trips to the postseason. 

Before the action, Wake Up Wisconsin is LIVE at American Family Field showing you what a game day experience will be like this year.

Later on, 27 Sports has you covered from Milwaukee with LIVE coverage Thursday evening.

Watch WKOW for all your game day coverage.

