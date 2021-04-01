Wisconsin AG, Democratic lawmakers push for gun reform following mass shootings

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's attorney general and Democratic state lawmakers renewed their push for gun reform in Wisconsin after recent, high-profile mass shootings in Colorado, Georgia and California.

Josh Kaul met with lawmakers on a virtual press call.

They called on their GOP colleagues to push forward measures Governor Evers proposed in his budget to and allow courts to prevent some people from buying guns and broaden background checks.

"As we return to normal from this pandemic, we need to be aware that we are going to face public safety challenges," said Kaul. "There have been significant mental health strains. There have been significant strains on people struggling with substance use disorder from the isolation that people have had amid this pandemic."

Right now, people who buy guns through private sellers online in Wisconsin are not required to complete a background check. The law only requires background checks from licensed gun dealers. The governor's proposal calls for universal background checks.

According to reports from the FBI, the number of background checks for guns soared in March. Four million people initiated background checks for guns, up 36% from February.