Worker dismissed over vaccine mandate speaks out

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- A health care worker who was laid off from a Rock County-run Janesville nursing home after refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is speaking out -- maintaining the vaccine's unique nature and existing facility safeguards should negate the need for a vaccine mandate.

"I was two months shy of five years when I was laid off," Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Elizabeth Snodie says of the end of her career at Rock Haven Nursing Home in February.

"There was a bunch of people crying because you know we were all family," Snodie says of her last work day along with others who refused to receive the vaccine. "The residents, I thought they were my family," Snodie says. "I looked at them as family. And when the pandemic started, that's all they had as us as family."

Without work after her lay off, Snodie, 40, and her five year old daughter are staying with family members.

"It's stressful not having an income coming in, trying to raise your daughter and get her things, pay your bills," Snodie says.

Snodie says she refused the vaccine because she feels she cannot fully trust it. "It's only emergency use," she says.

Snodie and other workers laid off due to the vaccine mandate say staff members who've not been vaccinated remain working with vulnerable, elderly Rock Haven residents. She believes her vaccine concerns should qualify as a policy exemption, along with religious beliefs and pregnancy or its potential.

Snodie maintains facility precautions sufficiently maintain safety, although the nursing home experienced a COVID-19 outbreak.

"I think by the masks and the face shields were safe enough to keep them safe and us," Snodie says. "Some days I would work sixteen hours and I would be in the mask and the face shield the whole time."

Steve Weber's 90-year old father is a Rock Haven resident. In January, Weber said he supported the facility's approach to taking no chances with safety. "I would endorse whatever they decided to do."

Snodie is one of thirteen current or former workers who have retained an attorney and desire reinstatement and back pay. A new nursing home administrator has been hired since the lay offs.

But Rock County Administrator Josh Smith says the new facility leader has no ability to create more vaccine exemptions or otherwise alter the policy.

Below is the language that the Board of Supervisors approved on January 28: “Rock Haven may require staff to receive COVID-19 vaccine or series of vaccines, but must allow accommodations under ADA, Civil Rights and Pregnancy Discrimination Act," Smith provides on the Rock County Board's action earlier this year on the policy.

Smith concedes the language appears to allow for revisions.

My description of this language as permissive is based on the use of the word “may,” Smith says. "However, given that a policy requiring vaccinations was in effect at the time this policy was approved by the Board, our interpretation of their intent was to continue the policy with the accommodations noted," Smith adds.



"There's been no discussion of changes in the policy," Smith says.

Snodie's attorney has said he would consider filing a lawsuit if county officials refused to modify the policy.



The vaccine mandate is believed to be the only one of its kind at a work place in Wisconsin.

"Right now, I don't have health insurance," Snodie says.



She says her decision to defy the mandate and demand discretion with the vaccine was difficult.

"I felt like I was giving up on my co-workers," Snodie says. "But I also knew I had to take a stand for myself."