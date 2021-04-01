World Dairy Expo officially agrees to stay in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- After cancelling last year's event due to COVID-19, the World Dairy Expo will once again be held at the Alliant Energy Center.

According to a news release from WDE communications manager Katie Schmitt, the event will run Sept. 28-Oct. 2. She said the expo considered alternative venues before committing to Alliant.

“We are grateful for the patience and commitment to World Dairy Expo exhibited by our stakeholders and the dairy community throughout this process. Expo is excited for Madison to once again be the place where the global dairy industry meets," WDE board president Bill Hagerman said in the release.

Dane County offered a new 10-year contract in March, and Schmitt said in the release that negotiations over the contract will continue in the coming months.