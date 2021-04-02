4 UN peacekeepers killed in north Mali

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Four United Nations peacekeepers were killed in an attack by jihadists on their camp in Aguelhok in northern Mali, the U.N. mission in Mali said Friday. The U.N. mission said that helicopters were dispatched to the scene to evacuate the wounded from the camp, which houses mostly Chadian peacekeepers. The U.N. mission said that the attackers suffered heavy losses and had abandoned several of their dead at the site of the attack. Mali has been trying to contain an Islamic extremist insurgency since 2012.