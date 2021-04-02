AP-NORC poll: Majority in US back easier voter registration

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new survey measuring the popularity of major pieces of sweeping legislation in Congress finds solid support from Americans for Democrats’ proposals to overhaul voting in the U.S. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found about half of Americans support expanding access to early and mail voting, while about 3 in 10 opposed the ideas and the rest had no opinion. Automatic voter registration was the most popular Democratic proposal in the survey, endorsed by 60% of Americans. But nearly three-quarters of all Americans — including majorities of both parties — say they support laws requiring voters to present photo identification, even as the Democratic proposal would ease those laws.