Biden lifts Trump sanctions on international court officials

President Joe Biden has lifted sanctions that Donald Trump imposed on top officials of the International Criminal Court. Biden’s move Friday is his latest action undoing steps that the past administration took against international officials and international bodies. The ICC is a standing court at The Hague charged with handling alleged cases of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. The United States is not one of the about 120 member countries in the court. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the United States still has strong disagreements with the court, which has pursued cases against Americans. But he says those disagreements are best dealt with through diplomacy, not sanctions.