China says H&M changed online map after criticism

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese regulators say H&M has agreed to change a “problematic map” online following government criticism, adding to pressure on the Swedish retailer amid a conflict with Western governments over China’s policies in its Xinjiang region. The ruling Communist Party lashed out at H&M, Nike and other shoe and clothing brands last week after the United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on officials accused of abuses in Xinjiang in China’s northwest. The announcement by a Shanghai city government agency about maps gave no details, but airlines, clothing brands and others have been pressured to change how Taiwan, the island democracy claimed by Beijing as part of its territory, and other sensitive areas are depicted in maps.