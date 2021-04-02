Columbia County homicide victim’s brother mourns, regrets gun return to alleged killer

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- The brother of a Columbia County home invasion homicide victim continues to mourn, and regrets the alleged killer was given back a seized hand gun just months before the killing.



"I thought about that quite a bit," Jesse Wolf says of the return of the Smith & Wesson 40-caliber hand gun in April 2019 to Jason Kijewski of West Allis. Kijewski allegedly used that weapon to fatally shoot Keith Wolf in September 2019 in the Town of Leeds.

There's a status conference Monday in the case of Wolf's killing. Kijewski is charged with first degree intentional homicide. Authorities say Kijewski broke into the basement of Wolf's Town of Leeds home, and when Wolf armed himself to protect his wife and daughter and confronted Kijewski, Kijewski shot him. Court records state a bullet removed from Wolf's body and a shell casing at the crime scene match Kijewski's hand gun.

Kijewski was also charged Wednesday with a Juneau County armed robbery. Authorities say that crime took place hours after the homicide.

Jesse Wolf says his younger brother was role model for him and others.

"He was like, strong (family) pillar," Jesse Wolf says. "He was awesome, man, everything I wanted to be."

West Allis Police reports show Kijewski was tased and arrested at a hotel on April 15, 2018, with the hand gun, ammunition and brass knuckles seized. Officers had responded to the hotel for a threatening situation. Reports show Kijewski was subsequently investigated over threats and other, "sensitive crimes." Among other items seized from Kijewski was a young girl's underwear.

But on April 5, 2019, records show a court ordered the gun and ammunition be returned to Kijewski.

"The items were returned because the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office affirmatively declined to file charges in the matter and at least 10 months had passed from the seizure of the weapon without charges being filed," West Allis City Attorney Nicholas Cerwin says.

Milwaukee County District Attorney's Spokesperson Kent Lovern has yet to respond to several requests for comment from 27 News on the rationale behind lodging no charges against Kijewski, which allowed for the return of the gun.

"There's cracks and slips...(consequences) can get overlooked," Jesse Wolf says of the gun return to Kijewski and the lack of explanation for no charges being filed.

"I can't dwell on that and let it eat away at me," he says.

Wolf says he's focusing on his brother's memory.



"I'm going to go head with my life and appreciate what he gave me and my family," Wolf says.

According to the Columbia County criminal complaint against Kijewski, he suggested he acted in self defense when he maintained he discovered Keith Wolfe pointing a gun at him.

Jesse Wolf hopes Kijewski will be convicted in his brother's death.



"I do want him to serve his time and hopefully he's had enough time to think about the lives he's affected," Wolf says.

Jesse Wolf also regrets Kijewski did not pause before deciding to break in and create the circumstances around Keith Wolf's death.

"If he had just went through the front door, he probably would have got money he needed," Jesse Wolf says. "My brother was like that - he would have helped."