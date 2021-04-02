Couple accused of concealing girl’s body charged with murder

PHOENIX (AP) — A murder charge has been filed against a jailed couple accused of child abuse and concealing the remains of their adopted 13-year-old daughter. The murder charge was added Wednesday against Maribel Loera and Rafael Loera in Ana Loera’s death. The girl’s body was found 14 months ago at their Phoenix home. Their lawyers didn’t immediately return a call Friday afternoon seeking comment. The remains were discovered after neighbors reported a fire at the family’s home. Firefighters discovered the human remains atop attic insulation. Authorities had removed three other children from the home before the fire.