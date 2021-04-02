Dane County to issue new pandemic emergency order Friday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County public health officials will release a new public health order Friday.

A press conference is scheduled for noon on Friday to announce the new order, according to a media advisory from public health officials.

"COVID-19 is a serious threat to the health and wellbeing of our community," the advisory said. "The latest order continues the phased opening of Dane County."

The advisory did not include details of what changes the new order would make.

The Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County, Janel Heinrich, will join Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi in announcing the new order at the press conference.

The most recent public health order, Emergency Order #14A, went into effect last month.

It increased gathering limits, updated the school protective measure policy requirements, allowed restaurants to open to 50% capacity and enabled taverns to open to 25% capacity, with certain safety requirements.

