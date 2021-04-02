DeForest propelled by big run game in 34-7 win over Janesville Parker

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- It was a tight game at the half between the Badger Large's DeForest Norskis and Janesville Parker Vikings. Then, DeForest broke it wide open with a second half ground attack in the 34-7 win against Janesville Parker.

DeForest senior running back Gabe Finley finished with 3 rushing TD's including two early 3rd quarter scores that added to their lead.

His teammate Deven Magli also found the end zone on both sides of the ball. The junior WR/CB returned a 1st quarter punt for a touchdown and added on a pick six later on.

DeForest improves to 2-0 on the season and hosts Oregon next Friday. Janesville Parker falls to 1-1 and welcomes in Milton.