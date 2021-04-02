DHS updates spring, summer activity guideline during COVID-19

WISCONSIN (WAOW) — On the same day that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updates its travel guidance, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is updating activity guidance.

Specifically, DHS is updating the “Staying Safe in Your Community” webpage with recommendations for both those fully vaccinated and those unvaccinated against COVID-19.

The guidance includes common spring and summer activities, such as beaches, camping, farmers markets, public pools and more. It also includes considerations for gatherings for hosts and attendees.

“As we start to get back to some of the activities we love this spring and summer, it’s critical we continue following public health best practices,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk. “Please continue to wear a mask in public, keep six feet apart from others, get tested if you have symptoms, and get vaccinated when you are able. These are necessary strategies while COVID-19 continues to spread and most of our state is still unvaccinated.”

According to DHS, updating this page aims to help everyone protect themselves and others from COVID-19 by lowering risk associated with planning or taking part in community activities.