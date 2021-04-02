Easter Bunny joins cast of “Curbside Characters” at Hilldale Shopping Center

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some people in Madison got an early visit from the Easter Bunny.

He and a Disney princess greeted customers who got takeout from restaurants at Hilldale Shopping Center.

Hilldale started the "Curbside Characters" program earlier this year. Spokesperson Julia Hix says they received a lot of good feedback, so they brought it back this April.

"It's truly a great experience when these types of interactions have not been able to be had the last year," Hix told 27 News. "So it's a great way to spread some joy and then you also get to enjoy food from your favorite restaurant.

The Easter Bunny will be at Hilldale through Easter Sunday.

Throughout the rest of the month, "Curbside Characters" will be Tuesday and Wednesday nights, with favorites like Wonder Woman, Superman and characters from Frozen.